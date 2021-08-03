Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):

7/26/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/23/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/20/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/13/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/8/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 413,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

