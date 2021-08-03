Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):
- 7/26/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 7/20/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 7/13/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 7/8/2021 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 413,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
