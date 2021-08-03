Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 3rd (ABT, CG, CNO, EXR, HOLI, HSBC, PSHG, PSO, PTEC, RANJY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported robust global demand for Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. Underlying Diagnostics sales were strong in the second quarter driven by improving routine diagnostic testing demand. Over the past year, Abbott has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, with the mass vaccination trend and steady decline in new cases, there has been a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales for the company over the past few months. The company in June lowered its 2021 financial guidance. The year-over-year improvements were robust in the second quarter.”

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carlyle have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Its better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results reflected a record level of assets under management (AUM) balance and decent growth in fund management fees. Carlyle aims to double its distributable earnings in the next three years. Efforts to expand operations by entering business avenues such as insurance and capital markets might drive top-line growth. However, a persistent rise in expenses is expected to deter bottom-line growth. Its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable, given a high debt/equity ratio. Yet, given the strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s second-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2% and improved 20% year over year owing to higher revenues, deferred care across its health lines and strong alternative investment performances. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its cost-cutting initiatives to enhance its earnings profile look impressive. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program.The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE remains a woe.”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north. This REIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core FFO per share reflecting strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers. It raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth.”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. DBS Vickers currently has 576.65 target price on the stock.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $293.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital depoyment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to an accumulate rating. Johnson Rice currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

