Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/19/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €34.20 ($40.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.