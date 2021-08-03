ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $272.91

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $272.91 and last traded at $272.45, with a volume of 10978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ResMed by 26.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 42.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

