Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Restaurant Brands International worth $43,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

