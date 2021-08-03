Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.93.

TSE QSR traded down C$1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

