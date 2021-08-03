Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$101.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.61.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

