Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 1-Year High at $500.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 30228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.43. The company has a market cap of £675.17 million and a PE ratio of 90.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

