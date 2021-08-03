Reviewing Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) and Its Peers

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.70 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.91

Chemomab Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4816 18123 39660 771 2.57

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.42%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.70%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics rivals beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.