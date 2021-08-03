Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 729383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.