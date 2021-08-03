REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,149. REX American Resources has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $500.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.90.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

