Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

