Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $23,761,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.