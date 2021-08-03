Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

