Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.94. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 12,768 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

