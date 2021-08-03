Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 1,164 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $854.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

