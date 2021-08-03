Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 40,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,644. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.