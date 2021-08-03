Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,081 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. 12,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

