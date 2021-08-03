Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 77,830 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1,982.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 1,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

