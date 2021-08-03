Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.55. 127,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

