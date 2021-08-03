Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

