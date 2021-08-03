Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

