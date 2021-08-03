Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75.

