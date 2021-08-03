Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 351.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,332. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

