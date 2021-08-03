Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Capitalization Tops $72,452.10

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.25 or 0.00044814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $72,452.10 and $97.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00141035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.38 or 1.00336917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00840927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

