Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $710.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

