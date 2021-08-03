Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RIII stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 12 month low of GBX 1,752.50 ($22.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,640 ($34.49). The company has a market capitalization of £185.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,510.85.
About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public
