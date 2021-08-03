Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIII stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 12 month low of GBX 1,752.50 ($22.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,640 ($34.49). The company has a market capitalization of £185.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,510.85.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

