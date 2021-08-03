RING X PLATFORM 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $1.11 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042347 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 277,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.