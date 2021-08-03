RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $4.17 million and $131,077.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

