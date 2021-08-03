RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.539-1.545 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.90. 1,051,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.85. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.48.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

