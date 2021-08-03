RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.5-393.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.21 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

RNG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $269.90. 1,051,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.85. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.60 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

