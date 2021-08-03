RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.65

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.65 and last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 857190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.51.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

