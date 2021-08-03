RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.67. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.59, with a volume of 609,968 shares changing hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

