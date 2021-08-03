RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.68 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $3.28 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

