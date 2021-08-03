RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 44558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,565 ($33.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,503.91.

In related news, insider Mike Power bought 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

