Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) PT Raised to $8.00

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RVSB stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,703 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

