Robert E. Price Sells 9,850 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,363. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

