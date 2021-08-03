Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
Robert Half International has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RHI stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $99.64.
RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
