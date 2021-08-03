Robert Perine Sells 3,446 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $112,132.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00.

NYSE:MAX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 346,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -221.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

