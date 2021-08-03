Robert S. Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $629.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 235.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.47 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

