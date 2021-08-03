Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.49

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.49 and last traded at $310.47, with a volume of 14676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.