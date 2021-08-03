Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.
ROK stock opened at $307.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.23.
In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.