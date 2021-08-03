Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

ROK stock opened at $307.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

