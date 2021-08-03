Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.44

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.44 and last traded at C$64.56, with a volume of 1446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a market cap of C$32.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

