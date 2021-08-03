Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.95

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.04, with a volume of 593405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

