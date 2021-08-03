Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.26. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$63.68, with a volume of 1,627,989 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

