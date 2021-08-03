Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 140,607 shares trading hands.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.