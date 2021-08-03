Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $36,071,450.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROKU traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,149. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.72. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

