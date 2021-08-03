Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Roku stock traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.94. The stock had a trading volume of 98,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 537.46 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

