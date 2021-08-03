ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

