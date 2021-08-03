Rosenblatt Securities Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.